Madtime Entertainment unveil new artiste

Ghanaian hiplife artist, Kwaw Kese, popularly called Abodam has unveiled a new artiste signed unto the Madtime Entertainment Record label.

The new artiste Kwadjo Asante Opoku popularly known as Skonti according to management has signed a five year contract with the label and will deliver to enhance his work.

Skonti joins Buda and other artistes signed on to the Madtime Entertainment record label.

Kwaw Kese, CEO of Madtime Entertainment is well known for his hit album Abodam 2007 from which he won 5 awards at the 2008 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.