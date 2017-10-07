Lifestyle: How to satisfy her with a small penis

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 October 2017

The average erect penis is 5.5 to 6.5 inches in length. If your penis size falls short of this and, as a result, you feel as though you’re at a disadvantage, you’re wrong.

Besides, the fact is that its width that matters most anyway, and there are certain sexual positions that can help you get inside her deeper so that she feels full and you feel large.

1. Foreplay

As a rule of thumb, the closer she is to cumming with foreplay, the easier it will be for her to climax once you start penetrating her. It’s better still if you can make her climax at least once before getting into one of the following five small penis sex positions. Kiss her deeply, licking her clit, finger her, spank her, bite her nipples, whatever it is you need to do to get ‘er done.

2. The Doggie

You may now enter. The woman should be positioned so that her head and shoulders rest comfortably on a pillow, while her butt is raised in the air. Additionally, her back should be arched and her thighs drawn together. Enter her from behind with your legs opened. Lean forward while penetrating her, maintaining close physical contact.

3. The Snake

The woman lies flat on her belly, with her legs closed and a pillow under her hips. In an upright position, straddle her hips while keeping your knees bent. Place your genitals just behind her bottom and then gently spread her thighs just enough to allow penetration and slide your way in. Make sure to keep your weight off her body during intercourse. If need be, brace yourself against the wall or headboard, or bend forward until you’re able to touch the bed.

4. V-Formation

While the woman lies on her back, move between her thighs and enter her as you normally would from a kneeling position. Next, lift her legs in the air, hold her ankles, and spread her legs apart, forming a V-shape. Again, you can brace yourself against the wall or headboard. You can also drape her legs over your shoulders.

5. The Rabbit Ears

With the woman lying on her back, spread her thighs and draw her legs up until her knees are close to her ears. Don’t forget to slip a pillow under her bottom. This position allows you to penetrate her easily and deeply. If, after a while, the woman is having a hard time holding her legs in that position, you can hold her knees in place by hooking your arms in the crook of her knees. As a bonus, she can stimulate her clit in this position.

6. Woman Sitting

The man stands or kneels while the woman sits on the edge of the bed. When the man enters her, it will be at a slight upward angle, so his penis should hit the top wall of her vagina.

To further ease any insecurities you may be having, let me assure you that there are plenty of women who would prefer a below average penis to an above average penis. I know I don’t enjoy having my cervix pummeled by a dick that’s the size of my forearm.

The point is, the small size of a man’s penis need not affect the pleasure of intercourse for either the man or the woman.