Kwesi Appiah happy with ‘second-string’ side after brave draw at Uganda

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-07

Appiah has expressed satisfaction with the performance of his fringe players

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has expressed satisfaction with the performance of his fringe players after Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Uganda in Kampala in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The ex-international was forced to field a depleted side after seven players withdrew due to injuries.

The list included Captain Asamoah Gyan, Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful, Christian Atsu, Thomas Agyepong, John Boye and Afriyie Acquah.

But his second-string side put up a good showcase and nearly grabbed the points at the Nelson Mandela Stadium- only to be denied by some poor refereeing decisions.

”I believe that both team played very well today. We created a lot of scoring opportunities,” Appiah said in a post-match interview.

”There are some infringements it’s difficult to see from the technical bench but I think later I will have the opportunity to look at the tape to see what really happened because there were some incidents you don’t understand why the referee disallowed those decisions.

”As for Ghana I think the players did very well considering the fact that I have about seven injured players and I had to try some other new guys and for me many of them have proven that given the chance they can also play.”

Ghana’s chances of qualifying to Russia 2018 will be over if leaders Egypt draw or beat Congo on Sunday.