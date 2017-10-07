Kumawood’s Lilwin will die soon – Prophet

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 October 2017

Source: ghpage.com

The founder and leader of Fire Time Prayer Ministry, Prophet Micheal Kojo Poku has revealed that Kumawood Star, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin will die very soon if he does not approach him for a special deliverance.

The Kumasi based prophet speaking to Blay Gh of Gossipmail revealed that there is a spirit of death hanging around the comic actor cum Hiplife artist.

According to the prophet, God revealed to him in a vision the death of the Kumawood poster boy and if prayers are not raised against the spirit of death, he will die a premature death soon.

“…I saw in a vision that Lilwin has died while I was preaching and god told me that, if prayers are not raised for the actor, he may die prematurely.”

“Lilwin needs to pass through a powerful deliverance session with me to be freed from the spirits of death hanging around him.

Asked by the reporter if he has made any attempt to speak to Kwadwo Nknsah Lilwin or any of his management team, Prophet Micheal Kojo Poku explained he has not yet found the means to have an audience with the popular actor to tell him about the impending doom.

For about a month now, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has been at the receiving end of criticisms from the general public.