Kotoko, Ashgold in controversial draw

Former league champions, AshantiGold were given a raw deal by Bolga-based Referee Prosper Adii after awarding a doubtful penalty to aid Kotoko draw 1-1 with them in their outstanding mid-week clash at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi yesterday.Strangely, Ashgold veteran goalkeeper George Owu who was impeded in an aerial tussle in the

Strangely, Ashgold veteran goalkeeper George Owu who was impeded in an aerial tussle in the six-yard box was mischarged by the referee and wrongly awarded the penalty to Kotoko to the chargrin of the fans. The decision was so shameful that even the home fans, including journalists, hooted at the referee after the match.

Saddick Adams converted the kick to equalise with just two minutes to end the match.

The draw leapfrogged Kotoko to the Top 4 bracket on 40 points while Ashgold is just above the drop zone with 35 points.

Hans Kwofie put Ashgold ahead on the stroke of the first half despite Kotoko’s dominance. Kotoko attacked early in the game when just two minutes after kick off, defender Ahmed Adams hit the upright from a corner.

All this while, Ashgold had been in the driving seat with their trademark passing game but lacked the bite in front of goal.

However, it was Kotoko who kept pushing for the opener but in the 19th minute, bulky striker Saddick Adams flopped an open chance with only goalkeeper George Owu to beat.

And rather than seizing the opportunity to score, Saddick, characteristically of him decided to deceive referee Prosper Adii by feigning injury for a penalty but it was ignored.

Two former players of Kotoko, Theophilus Nyame and Abeiku Ainooson, who now play for Ashgold were the pillars in defence for their side, thwarting all the moves by Adams and Sarfo Gyamfi.

One moment of loss of focus by the Kotoko defence saw right-back Tijani Joshua race with the ball on the flanks to deliver a perfect pass for Kwofie to tap in for Ashgold.