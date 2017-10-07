KATH releases detained Muslim corpse

Management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), has finally released a detained corpse of 41 year old man, Yahaya Mutawakilu who passed away at the hospital while receiving treatment from injuries sustained through road accident.

The body was detained for two weeks at the hospital morgue after his family failed to pay the GH¢15,600 [fifteen thousand, six hundred Cedis], debt incurred from about two months of admission and treatment until he died on September 18, 2017.

Yahaya Mutawakilu’s body was released to his family after Member of Parliament for Kwabre East Constituency, Francisca Oteng Mensah paid 5,000 Ghana Cedis while the family added 5,000 Ghana Cedis to make it 10,000 Ghana Cedis.



Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Angel Broadcasting Network, Samuel Kofi Acheampong speaking on behalf of the MP tells Abusua Fm’s Osei Kwadwo Ms. Mensah responded to desperate calls of the widow, Amama Mutawakilu to help the family have possession of the body for Islamic burial.

Hon Francisca Oteng has also promised to support the family of Yahaya Mutawakilu in times of difficulties.

The widow thanked Hon Francisca Oteng Mensah for showing kindness to the family.