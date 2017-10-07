Jeffrey Nortey honors Sarkodie with dope lines

Music of Saturday, 7 October 2017

Source: odarteygh.com

2017-10-07

play videoJeffrey Nortey <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507395628_9_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Talented Ghanaian spoken word artiste, Jeffrey Nortey has released a mind-blowing piece captioned “Bend the Knee”, a piece endorsing decorated African rapper, Sarkodie.

In “Bend the knee”, Jeffrey plays with words highlighting on Sarkodie’s career, ie through rap battles and emerging victorious as the lyrical king, being consistent despite critics in the music industry and above all being named as Africa’s rapper with the highest accolades.

Jeffrey has several spoken word projects to his credit notable amongst them includes Sweet Mother and Peace Campaign.

Watch the video below;