Is Kumchacha ignoring the sick to take us to court – Patapaa’s manager asks

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 October 2017

2017-10-07

Is Kumchacha ignoring the sick to take us to court”…We ready to face him in Court- Patapaa’s Manager

Godfred Bokpin, manager for the hottest artist Patapaa who owns the trending song “one corner” has revealed the one corner team is ready to face Prophet Kumchacha in court.

The Founder and Leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha says he is heading to court over the ‘One Corner’ by Swedru-based musician, Patapaa.

The man of God will be praying the court to place an injunction on the song to stop all radio and television stations across the country from playing the song. Other prominent industry players who have condemned the song are KKD and Sonnie Badu.

Renowned broadcaster and showbiz personality, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known as KKD, speaking on Neat FM said the song should not be endorsed and stressed that the dance craze is ‘foolishness’.

Also reacting to the dance craze, UK-based Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu sharing his view on the dance craze, said it is time the country curtail the dance to avert any loss of life considering its wild nature.

Some entertainment personalities including Funny Face and actor Kwaku Manu have all recorded videos dancing to the song.

The song and dance craze have transcended the shores of the country with Nigerian music star Reekado Banks and Falz all dancing to it.

In spite of the song being internationally recognized, Prophet Kumchacha in an interview on Kofi TV said it is encouraging promiscuity.

He could not fathom why such a “foolish song” is getting massive airplay when good songs from musicians like Amakye Dede, KK Kabobo, Akwesi Ampong Agyei are not being played on radio.

Citing Ecclesiastes 7:5 which says it is better to hear the rebuke of the wise, than for a man to hear the song of fools, the leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries underscored the need for the song to be banned which has led to the death of some people.

Prophet Kumchacha said anyone who dances to the demonic ‘One Corner’ song will go to hell.

But in an interview on Peace FM’s entertainment news dubbed “Anigyee Kase3b)” with Sammy Kumah (Sammy Kay), Patapaa’s manager, Godfred Bokpin responding to Prophet Kumchacha stated that: “For me I know a prophet is supposed to be praying and fasting to heal sick people, but if Kumchacha says he will ignore the sick and the needy and head to court because of our profane free “one corner “ song then we are more than ready to face him.

But he should make sure he doesn’t get sued himself because he always makes unfortunate utterances when on radio and TV; he stated.