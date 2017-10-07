I’ll go naked if you don’t come back – Onaapo singer warns Mahama

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 October 2017

Singer of ‘Onaapo’, the popular 2016 campaign song of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has joined the many people calling on former President John Mahama to stage a comeback for the presidency in the 2020 elections.

Not only is the musician, David ‘Dee’ Aja urging former President Mahama to contest the NDC flabearership in order to lead the party in the elections, he has threatened to go naked if the former president failed to contest.

“If John Mahama do not come [and] I think he will come. But if you decide not to come, know that I am going on a naked strike”, he said in a video interview.

The NDC’s next presidential primaries is scheduled to take place next year and already names such as Alban Bagbin, Professor Joshua Alabi, Nii Amasa Naamoale, and Slyvester Mensah have popped.

Former President Mahama is yet to declare his intention to contest for the flagbeareship position but the Onaapo singer who was also behind the 2012 NDC campaign song, ‘ John Mahama dey bee’ is optimistic that the ‘Onaapo father’ as he referred to the former president will not disappoint his supporters.

”I am waiting for you. Ghanaians are waiting for you and your people are crying for you and I know you are coming”, he said in the video posted on ghanacrusader.