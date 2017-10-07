HIGHLIGHTS: Uganda 0-0 Ghana – WC qualifier

Sports News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-07

play videoGhana had two legitimate goals disallowed <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507392030_966_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana’s chances of qualifying to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia are effectively over, after the Black Stars failed to beat the Cranes of Uganda in Kampala on Saturday.

A contentious goalless draw, in which Ghana scored twice, but were both disallowed means Ghana have no chance of qualification by any stretch of the imagination. Saturday’s clash was billed as a make-or-break for the World Cup hopes for both sides, with Uganda two points behind Egypt and Ghana a further two back.

However, a number of missed chances from both sides and poor officiating meant neither side could find a breakthrough.

Ghana had two legitimate goals disallowed and had a strong penalty appeal waved away by South African referee Daniel Bennett.

The Pharaohs can now clinch a spot at next year’s World Cup with a win over Congo on Sunday, opening up an unassailable four-point lead at the top of the group.

With Ghana needing to win to stand any chance of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and with several key players missing, Kwesi Appiah went with a new look squad for today’s game. Ghana will now face a nervous wait as Egypt host Congo on Sunday, where a draw will end the team’s chances of making it to Russia.

Watch the video below