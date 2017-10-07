Government of Ghana to send 300 supporters to India

Ghanaian football supporters <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507366301_174_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ghana government will fly supporters to India to support the Black Starlets in the ongoing 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup finals.

Footballmadeinghana.com understand that the Government will send at least 300 fans from Ghana to support the team as they seek to win the Juvenile World Cup for the third time in their history.

The fans will include some of the supporters groups in the country who will all go and cheer the Black Starlets to victory.

Ghana opened their campaign in Group A on Friday morning with a win over Colombia and will face USA on Sunday before rounding it up with a game against India.

