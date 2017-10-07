Ghanaian Senior High Schools that produce all the bad boys

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017

It has never been unusual to hear of students from some Senior High Schools (SHS’s) engaged in one form of truancy or the other. Most people in society often reminisce about some of the days of truancy at the SHS.

List of SHS schools, whose students are branded as the most mischievous one could come across in Ghana.

1.Adisadel College





Founded in 1910, it is an Anglican educational institution located in Cape Coast, Ghana. They won the 2016 Brilliant Science & Maths Quiz, after fighting off challenges from Opoku Ware Senior High School and Mfanstipim Senior High School.

Their affiliation with Mfanstiman Girls Senior High School is reffered to as SANTAMOGA; and rumour has it that they are very jealous partners.

You go near their ladies at your own risk. One of their most popular old students is Honourable Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, entrepreneur and Member of Parliament for Assin Central.

2.St. Augustine’s College





St Augutines College was established in 1930, by the Roman Catholic Church. The motto of the college is Omnia Vincit Labor, which means “Perseverance conquers All”. Does their motto influence them? One might certainly think so. Their alliance with Holy Child Senior High School is well – known. Are tfhey “angels”? Well, that is a matter of personal judgement, as their spirit of perseverance is rumoured to go both ways – for good causes and for the not so good ones.

3.Mfantsipim College





Established in the year 1876 by the Methodist Church, and located in Cape Coast, this educational institution is hard to miss when the focus is on Senior High Schools in Ghana. Also referred to as “Kwabotwe, has carved a niche for itself in a myriad of areas. They were adjudged winners of the 1999 and 2014 editions of the National Science and Maths quiz. According to popular perception, its students are the “ladies men”. They certainly know how to sweet-talk any daughter of Eve who comes their way.

4.Pope John Senior High School





Pope John Senior High School, established in 1958, is located in Effiduase, Koforidua. A Catholic school, they are often seen and heard at public places, singing hymns and anthems. Indeed their school choir is a cynosure of all eyes. They are also known for their love for basketball, a sport which they wish to “flex” with anytime they get the opportunity to do so. Students are known to have been caught in a myriad of avoidable situations. Clashes with fellow schools are not unusual. Their reputation for notoriety is not so much in doubt.

5.Presbyterian Boys Senior High School





Presbyterian Boys Secondary School, popularly referred to as Presec, was founded in 1938. It enjoys a close bond with its “partner”, Aburi Girls Senior High School. PRESEC won the Brilliant Science & Maths Quiz on five occasions. Indeed they pride themselves for being brainy. Notorious? One can easily spot students in town, in school uniforms, and consequently have lots of questions. The tendency to respect rules and regulations is often a matter of personal judgement, depending on one’s perspective