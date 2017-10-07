Ghana FA dismisses protest against Hearts; Aduana Stars

Sports News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

Source: Ghana FA

2017-10-07

The GFA Disciplinary Committee has taken the following decisions at its sitting at the GFA Secretariat Boardroom on Friday, October 6, 2017.

Accra Hearts of Oak SC vs Aduana Stars FC

The protest was dismissed with a cost of GHc1000 awarded against Accra Hearts of Oak SC.

*Written decision to be forwarded to the parties on Monday, October 9, 2017.

Aduana Stars FC vs Hearts of Oak SC

The protest was dismissed with a cost of GHc2000 awarded against Aduana Stars FC 50% of which is awarded in favour of Accra Hearts of Oak SC.

Great Olympics vs Hearts of Oak SC (Case 2)

The protest was dismissed as withdrawn. Cost of Ghc2000 awarded against Accra Great Olympics; 50% of which will be awarded in favour of Accra Hearts of Oak.

*Written decision to be forwarded to the parties on Monday, October 9, 2017.

4. Great Olympics vs Hearts of Oak (Case 1)

The case has been adjourned to Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at 4 pm.