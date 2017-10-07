GFA rules on disciplinary cases

Sports News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

2017-10-07

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee has dismissed a number of protests lodged by some premier league clubs.

The committee after its meeting on Friday, dismissed a protest lodged by Hearts of Oak against Aduana Stars, with a cost of GHc1000 against the Accra based side, whilst a similar one lodged by the Dormaa based side against Hearts was also dismissed.

The committee awarded a cost of GHc2000 awarded against Aduana Stars FC 50% of which is awarded in favour of Accra Hearts of Oak SC.

Similarly, Accra Great Olympics withdrew their protest against Hearts of Oak over the use of unqualified player and the committee awarded cost of Ghc2000 awarded against Accra Great Olympics; 50% of which will be awarded in favour of Accra Hearts of Oak

The committee however adjourned to Tuesday, October 10, another case filed against Hearts by Olympics.