Free SHS here to stay despite challenges – Akufo Addo

2017-10-07

2017-10-07

President of the Republic,Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated the fact that free SHS is here to stay despite the challenges associated.

He admitted that the start of everything was difficult. And that there are challenges of infrastructure with the implementation of the free SHS.

The president said this whilst addressing the chiefs and people of Damongo as part of his three-day tour of the Northern Region.

“I will walk all my promises. All those who said free SHS cannot work; it is working. The start of everything is difficult. There are therefore challenges of infrastructure; a journey of 5,000 miles begins with a first step. We have taken the first step and will address the challenges. “The president said.

He reiterated that National Health Insurance as promised by his government, was on course to working again. The Ministry of Health according to the president was on its way to clearing all arrears on NHIS in few months, and the scheme will work again. “I will strengthen National Health Insurance”. He disclosed.

The president also promised to boost tourism and make it an attractive business in Damongo.

He said governments’ flagship programmes of Planting for Food and Jobs, One District One Factory, One Village One Dam, One Million per constituency will all be implemented.

The president admitted the need for Ghanaians to pay attention to infrastructure as a country.



Electricity supply according to him was low in the Northern Region, and as a result his government was currently implementing a program to connect 447 communities to the National Grid.

“…447 communities will be connected to the National Grid.East Gonja, West Gonja, Central Gonja, and North Gonja are all part”.

A $40m facility according to the president is currently being negotiated for water supply to all communities in Damongo.



Seven boreholes were currently being rehabilitated by the Ghana Water Company in the district.