Explosion at Madina-Atomic junction | General News 2017-10-07

General News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

2017-10-07

Gas explosion at Madina – Atomic junction

Residents in and around Madina, Atomic Junction and a section of the main campus of the University of Ghana run helter-skelter following an explosion that occured at a gas station in Atomic Junction, near Madina in the Greater Accra Regional.

The residents some of whom were almost half naked run for their lives following the explosion.

The nature of the explosion caused pandemonium in Madina, Legon and its environs.

It is unclear what might have led to the explosion.

Heavy vehicular traffic caused by the explosion on the Accra-Aburi stretch of the road. Reports coming in shows road has been diverted as firefighters battle the raging fire.

Some people are seen evacuating their homes and some drivers have also been seen leaving their cars behind to seek safety.





Ambulances have been seen about 200metres away from the raging fire, some residents who live around the scene are seen wailing and lamenting about the horryifying and panicking situation. Some are unable to control their emotions.

Families have been displaced by this explosion and are no where to be found by relatives and loved ones.

Three fire tenders are seen on the grounds of the incedence ready to combat the raging fire, and ambulances are seen conveying the injured to the nearby hospitals.

