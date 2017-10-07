Ebusua Dwarfs defender Christopher Bonney denies bribery allegations against him

Sports News of Saturday, 7 October 2017
Source: GHANAsoccernet.com
2017-10-07
Ebusua Dwarfs defender Christopher Bonney has rubbished bribery allegations against him which forced the club to omit him from the squad that beat Inter Allies 3-1 in Cape Coast on Wednesday.
Section of the club’s supporters accused him of negotiating a match of convenience after being spotted at the Elmina Beach Resort with alleged officials of Eleven Is To One.
The former Kotoko defender was subsequently left out of the mid-week clash at the Cape Coast stadium.
But he has vehemently denied the claims as a complete falsehood.
“ I have never met any official of Inter Allies let alone to collect money from him, I only met my former coach Didi Dramani who rather took me to the Elmina Beach Resort to have a meal and nothing like football related issues were even discussed so I don’t understand why some of the supporters are surprisingly accusing me of taking bribe from Inter Allies officials,” he told Cape Coast-based ATL FM
’’ It is never true and I can never do that because I love Dwarfs that is why after my stint with Kotoko, I returned to the club.”