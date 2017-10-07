Ebony slips on stage at 2017 PRESEC Torch & Bonfire Night

Dancehall diva, Ebony Reigns on Friday, October 6, almost fell flat at her back when she lost her footing and slid unintentionally during a live performance at the 2017 PRESEC Torch and Bonfire Night that took place on the school’s campus.

She was however, not distracted by the crowd’s reaction but acted with maturity to continue to treat the charged crowd of Presec Old Boys and current students to several of her hit songs.

Ebony was discovered by renowned musician and entrepreneur Bullet of Ruff n Smooth fame when she sent a recording of her voice and was signed to his Rufftown record label just a day after listening to the recording.[5] Ebony came out with her first single, “Dancefloor”, in December 2015 with a video and audio release.[6][7] The song became a hit on radio landing her nomination for the unsung category at the 2016 Ghana Music Awards.

Video Credit: Radio Universe