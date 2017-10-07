Ebony falls as she performs at ‘Odadee Torch and Bonfire Night’

Reigning dancehall queen Ebony, while performing her hit song ‘Sponsor’ at the ‘Odadee Torch and Bonfire Night’ at the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC) in Accra, fell on stage.

Ebony, known as the ‘bad girl’ of Ghana’s music industry due to her provocative style of dressing coupled with her stage performances, narrowly escaped what could have been a fatal fall during her performance after she slipped and fell to her knee.

The 20-year-old singer immediately got up to continue her performance amidst cheers from her fans.

The ‘Odadee Torch and Bonfire Night’ is an annual event for PRESEC old school reunion which serves as a networking and socialisation platform brought together alumni of the school to relive memories of their secondary school days.

