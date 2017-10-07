Christopher Bonney denies taking bribe from Inter Allies

Ebusua Dwarfs defender Christopher Bonney has rubbished bribery allegations against him which forced the club to omit him from the squad that beat Inter Allies 3-1 in Cape Coast on Wednesday.

Section of the club’s supporters accused him of negotiating a match of convenience after being spotted at the Elmina Beach Resort with alleged officials of Eleven Is To One.

The former Kotoko defender was subsequently left out of the mid-week clash at the Cape Coast stadium.

But he has vehemently denied the claims as complete falsehood.

“ I have never met any official of Inter Allies let alone to collect money from him, I only met my former coach Didi Dramani who rather took me to the Elmina Beach Resort to have a meal and nothing like football related issues were even discussed so I don’t understand why some of the supporters are surprisingly accusing me of taking bribe from Inter Allies officials,” he told Cape Coast-based ATL FM

’’ It is never true and I can never do that because I love Dwarfs that is why after my stint with Kotoko, I returned to the club.”

