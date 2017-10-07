Christopher Bonney denies taking bribe from Inter Allies

Christopher Bonney, Ebusua Dwarfs defender <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507365029_570_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ebusua Dwarfs defender Christopher Bonney has rubbished bribery allegations against him which forced the club to omit him from the squad that beat Inter Allies 3-1 in Cape Coast on Wednesday.

Section of the club’s supporters accused him of negotiating a match of convenience after being spotted at the Elmina Beach Resort with alleged officials of Eleven Is To One.

The former Kotoko defender was subsequently left out of the mid-week clash at the Cape Coast stadium.

But he has vehemently denied the claims as complete falsehood.

“ I have never met any official of Inter Allies let alone to collect money from him, I only met my former coach Didi Dramani who rather took me to the Elmina Beach Resort to have a meal and nothing like football related issues were even discussed so I don’t understand why some of the supporters are surprisingly accusing me of taking bribe from Inter Allies officials,” he told Cape Coast-based ATL FM

’’ It is never true and I can never do that because I love Dwarfs that is why after my stint with Kotoko, I returned to the club.”

