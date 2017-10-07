Captain Smart, Kwamena Idan prophesy into Adom Praiz patrons’ lives

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 October 2017

Broadcast Journalists, Captain Smart and is colleague Kwamena Ida, during this years’ Adom Praiz engaged their audience with some words of encouragement and in the process releasing some prophecies into the lives of those who were present.

The 8th edition of Adom Praiz saw great turn out at the Perez Dome in Dzorwulu, Accra from as different people from disparate backgrounds, with the common interest of experiencing good Christian music, came together.

The two ace journalists took turns in speaking positivity into the lives of the audiences amid massive shouts of approval from the audience.

“A year by this time, your enemies will celebrate you, your enemies will gather and will celebrate you,” Captain smart said.

Dwelling on a Bible quotation from Job 42:1-2, Kwamena Idan said, “I prophecy to somebody that, nobody can take your blessing, nobody can bring you down, nobody can shatter your dream.”

These words of assurance were met with great shouts of joy from the audience.

Adom Praiz is an annual praise and worship program that brings together top Gospel musicians from different jurisdictions, and grant an audience the space to have a blissful time in the presence of God.