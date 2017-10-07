Black Stars round up their training ahead of Uganda game

Sports News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

The Black Stars of Ghana rounded up their training schedule ahead of their crucial Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup qualifier against the Cranes of Uganda on Friday evening.

The Stars would play their counterparts from Uganda on Saturday, October 7, but trained at the Mandela National Stadium in Namboole, Kampala on Friday evening to fine tune their preparations.

The team, which had earlier on camped in Kenya, before moving to Uganda on Thursday, had all the 20 players participating in the training.

The training supervised by coach Kwesi Appiah and his technical crew, saw the like of Ati Zigi, Richard Ofori and Joseph Addo making up the goalkeeping department.

Defenders Attamah Larweh, Daniel Opare, Daniel Amartey, Lumor Agbenyenu, Nicholas Opoku, Daniel Opare, Vincent Atingah, Kassim Nuhu and Abass Mohamed completed the set up, with Ebenezer Ofori, Frank Acheampong, Alfred Duncan, Thomas Partey and Kingsley Sarfo completing the midfield.

Strikers Patrick Twumasi, Raphael Dwamena, Richmond Boakye-Yaidom and John Antwi completed the 20-member squad.