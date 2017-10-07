Bishop Agyinasare’s daughter called to the bar in Ghana & UK

Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare is a happy man today as he celebrates yet another milestone in his family.
His daughter Charlene, who graduated from the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom (UK) with a law degree has been called to the bar both in Ghana and the UK.
The elated Bishop took to his Facebook to share his excitement and congratulate his daughter.
“What a day? My baby girl Charlene, today was called to the Ghana Bar as a Lawyer to practice law both in the UK and Ghana. Congratulations”, he posted.
Charlene is one of the four children [three biological, one adopted] of Bishop Agyinasare and his wife, Reverend Mrs. Vivian Sena Agyinasare.