Avoid tagging me as a bad boy – Prince David Osei to Ghanaians

2017-10-07

With roles he has been known to have been playing in movies, the ordinary Ghanaian who cries and prays when a character in KumKum Baghya is in trouble will certainly tag him as a bad boy.

But the actor, Prince David Osei has asked Ghanaians and followers worldwide not to tag him as a bad boy because of his roles he plays in movies.

Speaking in an interview with NEWS-ONE, he stated emphatically:

“I feel I owe the fans to see the humorous part of me. Most people think I am too serious and a bad boy, so this character I am playing is a departure from all those perceptions. I am also one of the executive producers of this movie, first time producing in America.”

On what he has been up to, he said he been shooting a couple or more TV series in the States but he is not allowed to talk about them as they are against contract rules.

“I have done a couple of movies and TV series here in the States, but as it’s a requirement of my contract I am not obligated to give details until it’s out or time for promotion, that is why I couldn’t put any picture up.

“At the moment, I am shooting in Mary Baltimore a movie whose storyline is inspired by me, for my production house PDO Productions. It is titled ‘American Hustlers’ starring myself, Joseph Benjamin and Bayo Olawiye.

“It is a highly hilarious blockbuster comedy, I am really challenging myself,” he said.