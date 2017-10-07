Alliance Française celebrates Fela Kuti

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 October 2017

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

2017-10-07

Nana Yaa <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507417227_212_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Alliance Française will tonight host a musical concert at its premises to celebrate the 20 years anniversary of the late Nigerian Afro-pop musician, Fela Kuti, at 8:00 pm.

This event is expected to attract a large number of personalities from both Ghana and Nigeria music industries. It will feature musicians who are ready to perform Fela’s music, as well as celebrate an African music legend whose songs are still making the airwaves years after his death.

The celebration which is in its third edition will witness performances from number musicians, including Nana Yaa, CC Franks, Villy & Xtreme Volumes, Eli and the Soul Groove Band, Stevo and a host of other performing artists will mount the stage to shed light on the Afrobeat artiste of all times.

Nigerian Fela Kuti, who was one of the African continent’s most influential singer-songwriters, inspired generations of music lovers with his songs. The virtuoso passed away in 1997, but his legacy lives on.

Rate: GH¢30 for adults, GH¢15 for AF students and cultural members. Free for children below 16.