Agents cheat young footballers – Derek Boateng

Former Black Stars player, Derek Boateng, has sounded a strong warning to the Ghanaian youth who have picked up the profession of playing football, to use the right channel to ply their trade and should be careful of crook agents who lure them to abroad.

Many young footballers in Ghana are unable to make it to the top considering their talents and are normally left frustrated by fake agents who capitalize on their desperation as they are unable to make any monetary gains in their football career.

Speaking on the Football Legends Night Show on GH ONE TV yesterday, Boateng highlighted the major problem of many young footballers who desperate to ply the trade in Europe as numerous football agents capitalize on this desperation and take advantage of them.

“Some of the young players go to Europe early because they want to make it, but the problem is that we don’t go through good agents and the right channels, ” Boateng said

“So most of the agents end up fooling us because they know that we always want to go Europe and we don’t normally look at the contract because of our desire to play in Europe which I consider as the main problem.”

