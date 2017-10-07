Aduana a step away from winning the league

Sports News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-10-07

Aduana Stars <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507370429_12_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Premier League leaders, Aduana Stars, could be a win away from becoming champions this season if they can beat relegated side, Bolga All Stars, at the Tamale Utrecht Park on Sunday.

Aduana lead the league log on 51 points with three matches to end the campaign and could close in on the title with a win over a struggling All Stars side who have nothing at stake in the competition.

After managing a lone goal victory over fellow title-chasing WAFA, Aduana are close to ending a seven-year wait for their second title. And the Dormaa-Ahenkro lads will seek to put up another splendid performance away from home to ensure a win and a step closer to winning the competition.

In-form Derrick Sasraku, alongside Elvis Opoku, Zakari Mumuni, Nathaniel Asamoah and Noah Martey will be key architects for Aduana as they look to avoid any slip up in their final three matches.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are bent on ending the season on the high but will face a stiff competition as they visit the Nana Gyeabour Park to lock horns with Bechem United.

Kotoko are ready to end the campaign with a top four finish, making their last three league matches mandatory wins for them beginning away to Bechem on Sunday.

In Accra, Hearts of Oak will return home to host Ebusua Dwarfs after a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Wa All Stars last Wednesday.

The Phobians need a win to close in on WAFA on second place, and Sunday’s clash with Dwarfs will provide the league’s oldest existing club an opportunity to mount pressure on WAFA.

Another tough clash will be between WAFA and Wa All Stars at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope where the academy lads are unbeaten this season and start as favourites against the defending champions.

In other matches, Medeama will travel to the El Wak Sports Stadium to face Inter Allies, Ashantigold will continue their relegation struggle when they welcome Tema Youth to the Len Clay Stadium at Obuasi, Elmina Sharks play host to relegation-threatened Accra Great Olympics at the Nduom Sports Stadium, while Liberty Professionals engage Berekum Chelsea at the Carl Reindorf Park at Dansoman.