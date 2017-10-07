7 Ghanaian celebrity couples who are still giving us marriage goals

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-07

Okyeame Kwame, his wife Annica and kids <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507343429_453_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Over the last few weeks, showbiz headlines have been rife with celebrity breakups and divorces, and of course the ‘alleged’ cheating scandal of a popular TV host.

Of course love still blooms all around us, and these are the celebrity couples that still are fanning the ‘marriage goals’ flames.

Okyeame Kwame and his wife Annica have been married for nearly a decade and they look to be still going strong. The couple is blessed with two lovely children; Sir Kwame Nsia Apau and Shanti Antwiwaa Nsia Apau.

Majid Michel and his stunning wife, Virna Michel are 12 years into their marriage. The couple marked a decade of marriage in a beautiful ceremony not too long ago.

Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband, Maxwell tied the knot in November last year in a private ceremony in Accra. So far, the two have kept the honeymoon love blooming.

Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku got married to long-time boyfriend Cabutey Adodoadji a little over two years ago, and the couple just welcomed a darling baby boy.

Gifty Anti tied the royal knot with the Chief of Akwamu, Nana Ansah Kwao IV in 2015, and just a few months ago, the happy couple joined parenthood with the birth of their beautiful baby girl.

We can never forget another delightful wedding of 2016, where rapper Kwaw Kese married his love Doris in an intimate ceremony in Accra. It was an even more exciting day when Kwaw, after his wedding party, dashed off to give an electrifying performance at the Ghana Music Awards that night.

Elikem Kumordzie, also known as Elikem the tailor said ‘I do’ to his Zimbabwean queen, Pokello Nare a little over two years ago, and their family is absolutely beautiful.