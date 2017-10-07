2nd bidders’ conference on ECG privatization ends

Business News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

Citi Business News has gathered that the Millennium Development Authority(MiDA) supervising the privatization of the Electricity Company of Ghana(ECG) will finalize its meeting with the six companies bidding for the power company today.

The purpose of the meeting is to give the six companies an opportunity to ask and receive responses to questions from government as well as parties on the draft Request for Proposal document.

Speaking earlier at press conference, the Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko explained that the second meeting will enable government evaluate the bids of the six companies to choose one.

“As scheduled, the second bidders’ conference will come off. I can assure you that it will be held in early October,” he said at the time. On his part, Ing. Owura Sarfo CEO of MiDA the conference is necessary to meet crucial timelines.

“This is a very significant milestone in the process. The goal has remained the same, to procure a Concessionaire who would not only inject the required financial investments ECG needs, but also introduce modern technology and efficiency strategies that would turnaround the operational and financial fortunes of ECG,” he said.

Each Applicant will meet with the GoG team made up of officials from the Ministries of Finance, Energy, Justice and Attorney General’s Department, Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Energy Commission (EC), ECG, and MiDA.

Ing Sarfo explained that “the meetings have been planned to ensure that all clarifications and questions from each Applicant is adequately addressed and everyone is on the same footing as we proceed to the remaining stages of the procurement process”.

The 6 concessionaires

The delegation includes Manila Electric Company from Philippines, CH Group from Ghana,/ EDF SA/LMI Holdings/Veolia SA, BXC Company Ghana Ltd and Xiaocheng Technology Stock Company Limited from China.

The rest are Shaanxi Regional Electric Power Group Company Limited from China, the Tata Power Company Limited from India and CDC Group Plc from UK. Meanwhile the PUWU yesterday filed a writ at an Accra High Court for declaration and clarification of section 55 of the labour act to demand for their redundancy pay.