2018 World Cup: Gyan asks GFA to protest after robbery in Uganda

Captain Asamoah Gyan wants GFA to protest after robbery in Uganda <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507399230_538_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan wants the Football Association to protest at FIFA after the Black Stars were denied a perfect goal scored in injury time against Uganda in their penultimate World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom struck powerfully from 20 yards out and his effort came off the chin of goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

The spilled ball fell onto the patch of on-rushing Raphael Dwamena who tucked home from close range but the FC Zurich ace was shockingly flagged offside.



South African referee Daniel Benett ratified the decision of the assistant referee to deny Ghana victory at the death.

Gyan, who missed the match due to injury, posted on his Twitter page: ”How on earth can this goal be disallowed? @ghanafaofficial we have to protest.. this no “fa ma Nyame” matter… I’m so furious.”

قالب وردپرس

Comments