12-month-old baby, 12 others drown in River Offin

13 people, including a one-year-old, have drowned in River Offin in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The victims who are farmers were using a boat to the other side of the river when it capsized.

Seven of the victims have since been rescued with the rest including the toddler still trapped in the river.

Rescue efforts are underway after traditional authorities there performed rituals to seek the assistance of their gods.

A 60-year-old woman who was rescued is in a critical condition and has since been rushed to the Nkawie Government Hospital.

