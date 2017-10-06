Zylofon deal awesome – Becca

Signing a deal with new label entrants Zylofon Music adds to the most awesome things to have happened to musician Becca in her ten years of doing music.

The musician told LIVE FM’s Commotion on his Wednesday night’s show The Playlist that while she wouldn’t completely downplay the weight of the deal on her career, it surely qualifies for one of the most important highs in the last decade.

The celebrated musician is getting ready for her Becca 10 Years and Counting concert on Saturday, October 21 at the National Theatre in Accra. The concert will feature a number of local and foreign acts, and follows the critically acclaimed album Unveiling, released August 18.

The 13-track album features appearances from Mr. Eazi, Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, Joyce Blessing, and Nigeria’s Ice Prince among others.