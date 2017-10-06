UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce to host first Business Excellence Awards

Business News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-10-05

Mr Tony Buckson (right) addressing the media <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507252892_917_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce will host the first annual Business Excellence Awards and Dinner Gala on December 2, 2017, in Accra.

The event, the first by the chamber, will be used to celebrate its members and their businesses

The Chief Executive Officer of the chamber, Mr Tony Buckson, who announced this at a news conference in Accra, said the event would offer an opportunity for participants to have intimate interactions with “our member companies, high-level members of the Ghanaian government and other key players in Ghana’s corporate community.”

There will be 16 award categories including a special award christened the High Commissioners’ Special Recognition.

Some award categories

Employer of the Year – This award will recognise the company that has an employee strategy that best attracts, retains and develops talent – and how it contributes to sustainable growth and being an employer of choice.

Exporter of the Year – It will recognise the business that has achieved the highest and most sustainable levels of international growth through export, this award focuses on all aspects of export and is looking for sustainable export models and innovative practices.

SME of the Year – Celebrating the contribution of SMEs to the economy, this award will recognise those who have maintained consistent growth and strong financial performance, understands its customer, has engaged a workforce with effective leadership, and is continually innovating to support future growth.

Best CSR Project – This award will recognise the company that successfully applies any form of social responsibility, celebrating the ideas that have had the greatest impact on an organisation or industry.

Best Logistics Company – Open to any organisation operating in logistics, this award will recognise those who are optimising all aspects of logistics and operations to achieve growth and strong financial performance through exceptional customer experience.

Best of British – This category will recognise British companies operating within Ghana.

Best Brand of the Year – Celebrating those organisations demonstrating the link between customer service and profit, the Best Brand award will recognise those constantly striving to exceed customer expectations, industry leading standards of service.

Best CEO of the Year – Focusing on the contribution of a dynamic, creative and visionary leader, this award will recognise the personal impact of the most high-profile leaders on the culture and success of their organisations.

The winner will be an individual who has achieved levels of growth and strong financial performance through a culture of innovation, resilience and an ethos of inspiring others through their leadership style.

Most successful company of the year – This award will go to the company that demonstrates exceptional financial returns, strong growth and innovation strategies, and market leadership in its sector.

Best Local Partner – The award will recognise the success of a partnership between two parties, one being a foreign entity. The partnership should have been integral to the success of the project and the panel will particularly reward innovation in the implementation of the partnership.

High Commissioner’s Special Recognition – Improving trade between Ghana and the UK, two awards, one inward and the other from outside.

These awards will celebrate two individuals who helped to increase trade by creating platforms for networking, developing relationships, implementing and recognising the impact of ‘enablers’ that offer value beyond support products and services.