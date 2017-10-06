Two NPP supporters feared dead after drowning in the Upper West Region

Two supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper West Region are feared dead after a canoe they were in capsized on the black Volta river.

The two, Abdul Aziz, and another one yet to be identified, were among some party supporters who went to Jambusi in the Wa West district on Monday to witness the commissioning of the Wa water project by President Akufo-Addo. An eyewitness, Jalil Nasir, who confirmed the incident to Citi News said the incident happened at about 11:00 am.

He said the two were among a group of people who went sight-seeing on the river ahead of the arrival of the president.

He added that local divers were able to rescue three persons leaving the two, who are natives of Jambusi and Tanina (all in the Wa West district).

“It was not only Aziz who entered the water. There were three others who were also in the canoe. We were all waiting for the President, but when he was not coming, we decided to come to the river to have some fun.

The thing just happened like magic. We can’t just explain. We have been here since Monday but no one is able to find them. It is really frustrating. The community has done several sacrifices but to no avail.”

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), has deployed a team of rescuers to the scene to augment the efforts of a local team that has been searching for the two since Monday.

The Deputy director general of NADMO in charge of technical and reforms, Seji Saji, who is leading the team told Citi News that over 15 experts drawn from Accra and other parts of the region have mounted a 24-hour search for the victims.

“Our search and rescue team, supported by our emergency operation center have been here since Monday up to today. We have been collaborating with the locals who are familiar with the terrain… unfortunately, we haven’t had any results yet.”

The Deputy Director is however optimistic that the two men will be found. “We have the men, and because of the importance we attach to this, we are not leaving until the two are found.”

He admonished residents of Jambusi to strictly adhere to safety measures in order to avoid the recurrence of such incidents.