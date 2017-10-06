Two crashed to death at Adonkwanta

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017

Two persons have been crashed to death at Suhum -Adonkwanta, a community along the Suhum-Koforidua road.

The deceased are Michael Ohene Asare,9, and Emmanuel Kankam Manteyaw, a 27-year-old level 200 distance Education student of University of Education, Winneba.

One other person identified as Giovanni is in a critical condition at the Suhum government hospital.

Starr News Eastern Regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah who visited the community Thursday reports that the incident occurred late last night.

The deceased persons and the injured were reportedly sitting behind an Indomie fast food joint at the roadside when the unregistered Toyota Camry heading towards Suhum veered off its lane and run into them killing the two instantly and injuring the other.

Esther Larbi, the Indomiee seller told Starr News the incident occurred around 9:30 to 10 pm. She said the Toyota Camry which was speeding from Koforidua to Suhum suddenly veered off the road and run into where she was selling the food but she managed to escape.

She said the driver of the vehicle, a Rastaman, fled into the bush after the accident.

Nana Mfoahene Kankama Manukere II, father of the 27-year-old UEW distant Education student said he will ensure the suspect is arrested and prosecuted according to the laws of Ghana.

Some residents of Suhum – Adonkwanta community told Starr News, this is the third time a similar incident has happened in the area.

Two years ago, at Akote, four persons were crushed to death but the Police failed to prosecute the culprit. The residents have therefore resorted to taking the laws into their hands because the police do not act again.