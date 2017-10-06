Trending GH: Ghanaians share fond memories of their teachers

play videoSome Ghanaians shared their fondest and funny memories of their teachers <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507333266_646_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

On Thursday, October 5, 2017, the world celebrated Teachers’ Day, a day set aside to honour the hard work of teachers worldwide. The day was marked on the theme: “Teaching in Freedom, Empowering Teachers.”

President of National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Christian Addai-Poku renewed calls for World Teachers Day to be declared a holiday in Ghana.

Speaking on the AM show on Joy News channel, Mr. Addai-Poku said, “Today is our day but unfortunately we are being asked to go into the classroom and teach.”

Hitting the streets of Accra, some Ghanaians shared their fondest and funny memories of their teachers when they were in school.

