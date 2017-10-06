TP Mazembe pay up, avoid sanctions over Kissi Boateng transfer

Sports News of Friday, 6 October 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Former African champions, TP Mazembe, have fulfilled FIFA’s order to pay entitlement owed to Liberty Professionals and Saint Stars for the transfer of Richard Kissi Boateng from Berekum Chelsea in 2013.

The Central Africa side failed to honour their obligation of $9638.60 and $3479.50 respectively to the two former clubs of the player until FIFA’s intervention forced them to comply with the directives.

This was after four years of legal battle and would subsequently prevent the Federation of Congolese Football Association (FECOFA) from deducting six points from Mazembe’s accumulated points in the league.

Ashford Tettey-Oku confirmed to the Daily Graphic that his outfit, Offside Consult, which represented the club during the legal tussle, had received a proof of payment through an email from Mazembe’s General Manager, Freddy Kitengie.

“I received a proof of payment from the club but I asked them to contact FIFA for approval so they can ask DR Congo to refrain from deducting the six points,” he said.

FIFA’s order to FECOFA came about as a result of Mazembe’s refusal to pay Liberty and Saint Stars a long-standing solidarity entitlement after Offside Consult secured an enforcement requesting the DR Congo football federation to act as said.