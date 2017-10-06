TFL: University League enters match day-2 amid attention-grabbing fixtures

The 2017 Tertiary Football League enters match day-2 <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507293029_442_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The 2017 Tertiary Football League enters match day-2 with some enthralling fixtures in both the Southern and Northern zones on Saturday.

The opening games produced an astonishing 10 goals at the University of Ghana main stadium and the Paa Joe stadium in Kumasi respectively.

The University of Ghana rallied from behind to draw 2-2 against city rivals Accra Technical while Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology thumped Garden City University College 4-2 in their opening match in the Northern zone.

There are four games to look forward to this weekend with Marshalls University College expected to battle Ghana Technology University in Saturday’s opening game in Accra.

Koforidua-based All Nations University College will clash with Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration in the second game at the University of Ghana main stadium.

In Kumasi, Christian Services University College will slug it out with Kumasi Technical University while University of Education-Kumasi will battle it out with Baptist University College in what promises to be a fierce contest.

The Tertiary Football League is organized by Rite Sports Limited and sponsored by BetWay, GN Life Insurance and Decathlon.

