Teachers’ holiday idea apt – Adina

Entertainment of Friday, 6 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-06

Adina, musician <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507302031_492_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian singer, Adina Thembi Ndamse, better known by her stage name Adina, has backed calls by the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) for government to set aside October 5 every year as a holiday for only teachers and students in the country.

October 5 every year has been set aside as World Teachers Day to celebrate the contribution of teachers towards the education of the human race.

The president of NAGRAT, Christian Addai-Poku, has argued that many teachers are unable to participate or observe the National Teachers Day because they teach on that day. He said although Ghana has at least has 13 public holidays; he does not believe adding one more will be excessive.

A section of Ghanaians are divided on the issue, but Adina, in an interview on the Class Drive on Class91.3FM said a holiday for teachers “will not be a bad idea”.

She told show host, Prince Benjamin, on Thursday, 5 October 2017 that: “I don’t think it is a bad idea because they are like our second parents…they assure us in life. Most parents take their wards to school…they don’t keep them at home obviously because they have to work. Some kids even go to school as early as before they turn one year.

“Even though parents have to pay for it [education], I feel like they [teachers] play a very important role in our lives as human beings, everybody goes to school these days so it won’t be a bad idea at all because back in senior high, we used to have teachers day…we actually did things for our teachers. We would do drama, plays, compose songs for them or write poems or something to appreciate them because they do a lot for us. Imagine if all teachers are corrupt and taught us the wrong things in life, can you imagine the generation that will come out? I think it’s not a bad idea at all.”

Adina is out with a new single titled “Makoma”, featuring Sarkodie.