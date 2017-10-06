Stop watching porn – Majid advises

Entertainment of Friday, 6 October 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-10-06

Ghanaian actor and evangelist, Majid Michel

Popular Ghanaian actor turned Pastor, Majid Michel has warned the youth about the dangers of masturbation, describing it as a sin.

Weighing in on the debate on whether the bible frowns on masturbation during an interview on Bola Ray’s Starr Chat Wednesday, Michel also revealed that he used to masturbate during his youthful days but has now quit the practice.

“I think that every adolescent has masturbated before,” Michel told host Bola Ray adding, “I feel guilty about it, I feel very dirty about it…there’s a lot of debate about masturbation being a sin or not but I think it’s a sin.

“There is nothing said about it in the bible, nowhere in the scripture…[but] it is a sin completely.”

The ‘Somewhere In Africa’ actor also cautioned the youth against watching pornography since it had the tendency to corrupt their brains.

Michel who has starred in several movies and won Best Actor in a Leading Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2012 also revealed that he charges not less than 15, 000 dollars per movie.

“I take $15,000 per movie and not cedis,” Majid told host of Starr Chat Bola Ray Wednesday adding that the highest amount he has taken for a movie is 35, 000 dollars.

Michel is married to Virna Michel and they have two daughters, Keira and Zara.