Starlets need the backing of Ghanaians – Awudu Issaka

Sports News of Friday, 6 October 2017

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

2017-10-06

Awudu Issaka <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507291228_154_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former Ghana Black Stars winger Awudu Issaka says the whole nation must support the Under 17 team if they are to make a meaningful impact in the 2017 FIFA Under 17 World Cup.

Issaka was one of the stars of the tournament over two decades ago as Ghana won their second Under 17 World Cup trophy in Ecuador in 1995.

The man nicknamed “Disco Dancer” has tasked all Ghanaians to give the team the needed backing as they can do something meaningful in India.

“Everything starts from the first game this morning, It is very very important. Always, first games are difficult and the players cannot even sleep. The team need the support and prayers of all Ghanaians to succeed,” Issaka told Oman FM

“The players must be disciplined and very determined to do something for Ghana. They must go all outs and should not panic that they are playing against whites. They have to be focused,”

Ghana will face Colombia in New Delhi this morning in a Group A encounter.