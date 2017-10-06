Samini joins Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, VVIP, others on Africa 1 Media Management

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Samini has ended his professional relationship with his manager of over 10 years, Tony Pun.

The HighGrade Family founder is now signed to Africa 1 Media, a professional services firm specializing in the provision of legal, business and management advisory services to the arts, entertainment, media and sports sectors.

He has changed his booking information on his various Social Media accounts to reflect the change in management.

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Edem, VVIP, Akwaboah and Bisa Kdei are some of the acts signed to the company.

It was founded by Cynthia Quarcoo, a banking and finance lawyer with an in-depth understanding of the African legal and business landscape.

Quarcoo is recognized as the first lawyer to establish a dedicated Entertainment, Sports and Media Practice within her law firm in Ghana and continues to represent creative and sporting talent in Ghana.

Her client list is comprised of a “who’s who” of top performing talents in Africa. She has acted as the legal advisor to the Musicians Union of Ghana, a pro bono role she held for two years.

She set up Africa 1 Media to help realize the dreams and ambitions of talented and driven aspiring Africans. The aim of Africa 1 Media is to build the commercial value of its clients businesses to help them reach the widest audience for the highest rewards.