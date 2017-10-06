Ruth Quarshie Wins Miss Universe Ghana 2017

Entertainment of Friday, 6 October 2017

Over the weekend a successful Miss Universe Ghana took place at the Labadi beach hotel as top 10 finalists of the pageants battled it out for one crown.

A 23-year-old business administration graduate, Ruth Quashie was crowned as Miss Universe Ghana 2017.

The runners-up were Hephie Armah, a final year student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, and Emily Randolph, also a student at the Ghana Institute of Journalism who came in second and third respectively.

Miss Quashie drove home in a lustrous brand new Hyundai Elantra, scored herself a one year-contract with a modelling agency in Italy and is expected to represent Ghana at the international pageant (Miss Universe).

The 10 ladies who were shortlisted out of several, before the grand finale had engaged in fierce competitions, training programmes to prove which one of the contestants merited the Miss Universe Ghana 2017 crown.

The ladies each represented regions in the country and gave brief speeches amid spectacular performances on why one should visit their respective regions.

Further, into the pageant, the contestants were reduced to five and then three finalists, each of them was made to answer questions from the judges.

After much scrutiny and assessments, the winner of the 2017 Miss Universe Ghana was crowned.

Speaking on the night CEO of MALZ Promotions Mrs. Menaye Donkor-Muntari, Miss Universe Ghana 2004 said: the pageant gives the winner the rare opportunity to be an ambassador of Ghana, being a reflection of what Ghana has to offer to the international market hence the need for massive support from Ghanaians on all platforms possible.



She continued that: “we need support from the Nation, whether online, twitter, Instagram or whatever means to push our queen to win and that is our focus. We are not here to play, we are not here to have a winner and get a dinner and that is it.

If we have a product here why don’t we promote her in Miss Universe, that is the focus and that is the drive.”

The night saw thrilling performances from Wutah and Cina Soul as well as intriguing dance performances and live band music.