Replay of 2007 U17 WC: Ghana 2-1 Colombia

Sports News of Friday, 6 October 2017

2017-10-06

The Black Starlets of Ghana defeated Colombia 2-1 in the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup in South Korea.

The game was a group stage fixture and Ghana reigned supreme over their South American side.

Ransnford Osei shot the two-times World Champions into the lead in the 35th minute, but Colombia restored parity courtesy Cristian Nazarith in the 61st minute.

Ishmael Yartey then scored the match winner for Ghana with five minutes left on the clock.

However, the two sides will be meeting again at the U-17 World Cup after 10 years.

Ghana will battle Colombia in Group A opener at this year’s U-17 World Cup in India, kick off time is at 17:00 India time and 11:00 Ghana time.

