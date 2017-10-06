Rapper YPee storms Sunyani with ‘3Korso’ radio tour

Kumasi based rapper, YPee

Kumasi based rapper Nana Yaw Agyeman popularly known as YPee is set to hit the Brong Ahafo Region with the radio tour of his new single which features Yaa Pono.

The rapper who is currently promoting his new single will be hitting about Six (6) radio stations in Sunyani namely Sky FM, Angel Fm, Storm FM, Greena FM, among others on Friday October 6th and Saturday 7th.

This also comes off as a pre-promo of his yet to be released ‘Survival’ album which is slated for this December.

YPee is currently signed to XTwo Entertainment and is gradually becoming a household name.

The two-day radio tour in Sunyani is aimed at expanding his audience reach and gaining more airplay in the region.

