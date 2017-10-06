Preye Odede, Steve Crown super excited about Adom Praiz

Music of Friday, 6 October 2017

Steve Crown (Left) and Preye Odede (Right) in the studios of Joy FM

Preye, popular Nigerian gospel artiste is super excited about the 2017 edition Adom Praiz which comes off Friday evening at the Perez Chapel.

He made his comments Thursday, on Joy FM’s Drive Time with Host Lexis Bill, shortly after he touched down in the country.

Preye recounted the story about how he started from “zero to hero” where he had to struggle from a polygamous home and to a pepper grinder in the market and then to lodging in a church where he later made his breakthrough.

Steve Crown, fellow Nigerian gospel star who co-starred on the Drive Time backed his compatriot by saying “I just can’t wait”

Steve Crown urged listeners to “come and take away the presence of God”.

Preye rounded up by inviting all fans and the public “to come and let’s do this; I want to have your pictures on my phone,” he said.

The annual Adom Praiz concert, powered by Adom 106.3FM, has over the years seen some of the world’s biggest music acts give off electrifying performances that have left lasting memories on patrons.

This year’s event features Joe Mettle, VGMA artist eof the year, Francis Adjei, Celestine Donkor, Denzel Prempeh as wellas Preye Odede and Steve Crown from Nigeria among many others.

Tickets are available at the front desk of Joy Fm for a cool GH?50. Please note, ticketing starts 5pm and the gate opens from 6pm.