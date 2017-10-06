President Akufo-Addo sends warm wishes to Black Starlets

Sports News of Friday, 6 October 2017

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has sent a message to the Black Starlets team wishing them good luck in their World Cup Campaign in India.

The Starlets will face South American side Columbia in a Group A game and the President has given them his message of success.

In an official Press Release signed on behalf of the President by the Minister of Youth and Sports. Isaac Asiamah, the first gentle man of Ghana indicated that he and the whole country are behind the team so they should go and make everyone proud.

The President further stated that he believed in what the team can do and he is hopeful they can conquer the world.

Ghana previously won the tournament in Italy 1991 and Ecuador 1995.

