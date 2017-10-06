Political interference crippling KMA operations – KMA Boss

Presiding Member (PM) for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), has bemoaned what he calls increasing political interference in the operations of the Assembly.

Abraham Boadi is worried such developments could derail the development of the metropolis if it persists.

The Ridge-Nhyiaeso Assembly Member who spoke to Adom News after a meeting with members of the Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) at the Manhyia Palace, called for an end to the practice where the hierarchy of the ruling party in the Ashanti region meddles in the programs and projects being rolled out by the Assembly.

He said party members in the region must allow the Chief Executive to implement the decisions of the Assembly for the progress of the metropolis.

“So we are saying the party should allow the Chief Executive as an authority to implement the decisions of the Assembly. If we all accept and agree that is the city that we need to develop, we will be okay. Either than that when the party is saying stop this, don’t do that, if you do this it will affect us, and if we try to block him from all these things, then how are we going to be successful and develop the city?”

Mr. Boadi indicated that, it was high time the Kumasi Mayor gathered political will to implement the Assembly’s decisions, since such practices also affect development at the various sub-metros and electoral areas within the metropolis.

He revealed that the Assembly’s quest to decongest parts of the city and also stop the improper location of some container shops within the city has been met with stiff opposition by some members of the ruling party.

Mr. Boadi appealed to the traditional leaders to help the Mayor implement key developmental decisions without the interference of members and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the region.