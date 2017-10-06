Polack ‘unhappy’ with Kotoko showing in AshGold draw

Steve Polack, Steve Polack <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507281692_979_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

has hit out at his players for the below-par performance especially in attack in the Thursday's 1-1 home draw with AshGold in the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors needed an 87th minute penalty from Saddick Adams to save their blushes from a loss after Hand Kwoffie had given the visitors the lead in the first half.

After the match, Polack did not mask his feelings about the poor output from the attacking players even though he believed that Kotoko’s bluntness upfront was in tune with the general trend in the league.

“I’m not happy with the performance because we created a lot of chances and we failed to bury them. I get frustrated with our decision making because there are so many good choices we could have made on the pitch.

This is a premier league and we need to understand that coaches do not teach players how to score. That is what you do with your academy side but then, scoring is a general problem in the league. We’re struggling to score this season but it’s a thing in our league.”

Kotoko’s 21 goals scored far in the league is the second-lowest behind Bolga All Stars’ tally of 19 goals.

The Reds face Bechem United in the round 28 of the Ghana Premier League.

