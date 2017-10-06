Patapaa responds to pastors over ‘One Corner’ craze

Entertainment of Friday, 6 October 2017

2017-10-06

Patapaa, the artist behind the much reported One Corner dance craze that’s got Ghanaians doing all kinds of unconventional dance moves when they hear the song, has responded to pastor’s who feel his hit song has some kind of demonic influence.

Over the last couple weeks Ghanaians have taken to Patapaa’s One Corner dance craze like moths to a flame, so much so that upon hearing the song many only want to exhibit their One Corner dance moves.

This has gotten several pastors and gospel singers to condemn the song entirely, with some religious artist and pastors saying that the song has some kind of demonic influence on people.

One man of God, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has stated that he’ll be heading to court in order to impose an injunction on the One Corner song because he thinks the song has a detrimental effect on people’s lives.

Now in response to Prophet Kumchacha’s attack on his hit song, Patapaa’s responded to the man of God’s comments and expressed sadness at the negative response from pastors and gospel singers.

Speaking in an interview with Adom FM, Patapaa couldn’t understand why these pastors and gospel singers are condemning his hit song. According to Patapaa, these men of God ought to rather try and win more souls for Christ, instead of condemning his song.

He revealed that One Corner is the only one of over 70 songs he’s recorded that has made waves, and wondered why men of God would try and destroy it. He expressed that he wanted to use One Corner to re-launch his career.

“I have been an underground artist for a long time now that I’m reaping the fruit of my labor. I have over 70 songs and this is the only one which has hit so why do they want to kill my shine?” He asked.